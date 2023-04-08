Photo of the Day: April 8, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Patients at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC) now have piano music to enjoy while at their appointments, thanks to a recent donation by The River of Calm – Music to Soothe Your SoulTM. The donation has enabled pianist Ed Bazel and other local musicians to play on the VICC piano, and has arranged for a donation of 20+ complimentary music headphones now available to patients:

The River of Calm facilitated the repair of a long-idle piano in the waiting room of VICC’s Henry-Joyce Cancer Clinic. Each week, The River of Calm is arranging for a local pianist to play on the piano in the VICC waiting room, helping to entertain and ease the minds of patients as they await their appointments.***

