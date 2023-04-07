Photo of the Day: April 7, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
Hall of Fame Inductees
Kyle Young, Sarah Trahern, Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless, and Bob McDill at the 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee Announce on April 3rd, 2023 at the Country Music Hall of Fame in downtown Nashville.

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Country Music Association named Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless, and Bob Dill as the newest inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame. The announcement was hosted by Vince Gill.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

More Photos of the Day

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here