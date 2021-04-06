Photo of the Day: April 6, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Peter Jenkins Walking Trail in Spring Hill, located in the Wyngate subdivision and connecting to Allendale Elementary. The trail is dedicated to Peter Jenkins who walked across America from 1973 – 1979. He published his odysseys in A Walk Across America and The Walk West. These and other books by Jenkins chronicle his journeys across the Gulf Course, Alaska and China.

