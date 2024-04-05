Photo of the Day: April 5, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Riser House Publishing has extended its partnership with hit songwriter, Michael Whitworth. Whitworth originally signed with Riser House in 2016 and has since garnered more than 100 cuts (more than 40 in 2023 alone) in the Country, Rock and Pop genres with artists including Teddy Swims, Nate Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Alana Springsteen, Florida Georgia Line, Charlotte Sands, and notably, Jelly Roll’s 2022 #1 smash at Rock Radio, “Dead Man Walking”.

Pictured (L-R, back row): Kirby Smith, Allison Pilotti; (L-R, front row): Brandon Perdue, Michael Whitworth. Photo: Shannon Bradley

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.