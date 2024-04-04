Photo of the Day: April 4, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: BRELAND hosted another star-studded, SOLD-OUT night of music taking over the Ryman Auditorium for his third annual BRELAND & Friends.

Raising over $140,000 in support of the Oasis Center and its mission to serve at-risk youth in Middle Tennessee, the incendiary live show was filled with headline-making names and unforgettable moments brought together by BRELAND and his infectious personality.

Joined on stage by Anthony Hamilton, Avery Anna, Caitlyn Smith, Chase Rice, Dalton Dover, Drake White, Dylan Marlowe, Josh Groban, Matt Stell, Quinn XCII, The War And Treaty, and Walker Hayes – plus a few of the annual show’s trademark surprise appearances including Hailey Whitters, Nelly, and Tanner Adell – the event once again showed the community spirit at the core of the music industry.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.