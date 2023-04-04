Photo of the Day: April 4, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry celebrated the 80th birthday of legendary Opry member Ronnie Milsap with a special “Ronnie Milsap & Friends” Opry performance on Saturday night. Milsap’s celebration featured performances by the legend himself plus some of his biggest fans and fellow Opry members including Trace Adkins, Mandy Barnett, Little Big Town, Don Schlitz, Jeannie Seely, and Mark Wills.

The show ended with a performance of “Honky Tonk Women” led by Milsap, joined by Adkins, Little Big Town, and Wills. Milsap, who turned 80 on January 16, was inducted into the Opry family on February 6, 1976.

