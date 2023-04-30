Photo of the Day: April 30, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Tennessee Equine Hospital is the proud recipient of the 2023 PATH Intl. Region 5 Veterinarian of the Year award and was named a finalist to win the 2023 PATH Intl. National Veterinarian of the Year award, which will be awarded this summer.

PATH Intl. was founded in 1969 to promote safe and effective therapeutic — also known as adaptive — horseback riding throughout the United States and Canada. The successful nonprofit now has more than 800 member centers and nearly 7,000 individual members globally who support more than 53,000 individuals with special needs each year through a variety of equine-assisted services. The Tennessee Equine Hospital team was nominated by Audrey Kidd, Executive Director of Saddle Up!, a Premier Center accredited by PATH Intl. in Franklin, Tennessee, that provides high-quality equine-assisted therapy programs. For more than three decades, the veterinarians at Tennessee Equine Hospital have volunteered their services at Saddle Up! to help provide children and youth with disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses.

