Photo of the Day: April 30, 2021

Today’s photo of the day is of the new Brentwood Police Department headquarters, located at 910 Heritage Way. The new police headquarters held a grand opening yesterday, April 29. Read more here.

The bronze lion seen in today’s photo overlooks the memorial wall at the new police headquarters. The lion was sculpted by artist Cindy Billingsley and the statue symbolizes the protective role of law enforcement officers and conveys the strength, courage and valor that are hallmarks of those who serve and protect.

