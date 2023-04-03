Photo of the Day: April 3, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: American Idol winner Taylor Hicks recently returned from an Armed Forces Entertainment tour, where he entertained troops at eight military bases across the Middle East in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Djibouti.

“One of the highlights of my career was performing for our service men and women overseas! It was an amazing experience to bring a slice of home to our bases overseas,” shared Hicks.

