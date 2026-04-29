Photo of the Day: April 29, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: 5x GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum artist Skylar Grey and Casual Media Partners hosted an exclusive listening event of Skylar’s upcoming album, WASTED POTENTIAL last night at Nashville’s Anzie Blue. Moderated by Casual Media Partners’ Heather Vassar

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos