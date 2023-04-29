Photo of the Day: April 29, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Chase Rice brought his critically acclaimed album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell to the sold-out Ryman Auditorium, recently playing all 13 songs off the new project along with his decade-plus catalog of fan-favorites and chart-topping hits.

In addition to sharing an unreleased song, “C hurch,” the first he’s written since releasing the new project, Rice was joined onstage for album track “Oklahoma” by surprise guest Read Southall, who also appears alongside him on the recorded version.

