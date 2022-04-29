Photo of the Day: April 29, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Battle Ground Academy (BGA) Upper School students once again participated in the school’s 83rd tug-of-war over the Harpeth River on Tuesday, April 26. This was the first time the school has allowed all of its 350-plus Upper Schools to participate since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the school held a pared-down version of the tug with only seniors participating. Now, back at full force with all 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade students pulling, it returns as one of the largest and oldest tug-of-wars in the United States.

BGA’s tug-of-war is a tradition dating back to 1935 as a competition between the independent school’s two literary societies, the Greers and the Platos. All BGA faculty, staff and fourth through 12th grade students are assigned to a society. Throughout each school year, the BGA societies compete in quiz bowls, arm wrestling, field events and other competitions culminating in the annual tug. The Platos currently lead the Greers with a record of 41-39 with two official ties. This year the Greers won the tug a war event.

