Photo of the Day: April 29, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo of the day showcases Twice Daily’s tree donation to Williamson County Parks & Recreation to celebrate their grand opening at 8064 Horton Highway in Arrington back in September of 2020. The trees were recently planted at Osburn Park Soccer Complex, and just in time for Arbor Day.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.