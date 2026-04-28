Photo of the Day: April 28, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series Nashville celebrated the 26th running of the event as over 25,000 registered participants had a memorable running tour of Music City. With a distance for everyone, Saturday’s races included a 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon. The event continues Sunday with a 1-mile, KiDSROCK, and Doggie Dash events.

Saturday’s marathon featured strong elite competition, with Patrick Ford, a junior at Vanderbilt University, winning the men’s race in 2:28:54 and Kenadi Krueger, a former Kansas runner, capturing the women’s title in 2:53:53.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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