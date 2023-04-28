Photo of the Day: April 28, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series held the KiDS Rock®, Mile Fun Run, and the Doggie Dash at Nissan Stadium as part of the 2023 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville race week events. In addition, food trucks and live music featuring local DJ, DJ Pete, were a part of the festivities. The KiDS ROCK® celebrated 20 years in Nashville.

