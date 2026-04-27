Photo of the Day: April 27, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Henry Cho and Gary Mule Deer participated in a discussion about the Grand Ole Opry’s practice of blending humor with musical performances. The comedians shared their own career paths that led them to the world-famous country radio show during a panel at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum. The conversation was led by the museum’s Senior Director of Editorial Paul Kingsbury. The program included video clips from past Opry routines.

The Grand Ole Opry has a longstanding tradition of making comedy part of its entertainment mix. Jerry Clower, Lonzo & Oscar, Mike Snider, Stringbean and Country Music Hall of Fame members Minnie Pearl and Rod Brasfield are just a few of the many comic talents who have been Opry cast members. In 2023, the Grand Ole Opry brought acclaimed comedians Cho and Mule Deer into the fold.

Hailing from Knoxville, Cho made his Opry debut in 2011 and performed more than 100 times before being asked to join the cast. Mule Deer, who comes from South Dakota, performed more than 160 times on the show before his induction.

The interview was offered in support of the museum’s exhibition Country’s Grandest Stage: The Opry at 100. The exhibit, running until March 2027, examines notable performers and key moments in the history of the show that has entertained and enthralled millions.

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