Photo of the Day: April 27, 2022

Today’s photo is of new artwork by Franklin artist Carolyn Beehler that will be displayed in The Franklin Theatre. Beehler, a Franklin native, is a 2009 graduate of O’More College of Design. Her artwork is created from magazines. Beehler takes shreds of paper from a magazine creating what resembles an impressionistic painting but Beehler says there are no brush strokes on any of the pieces. The Franklin Theatre piece took 100 hours to complete. If you look closely, you will see elements of a theatre added to the painting. Be sure to visit the artwork on your next trip to the Franklin Theatre.

