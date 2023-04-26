Photo of the Day: April 26, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: As the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series celebrated its 25 Years of Running, approximately 24,000 registered runners took part in the 2023 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville providing participants a running tour of Music City.

Saturday’s St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville marathon also saw elite runners take to the course. It was Garang Madut (Dayton, Ohio) with a time of 2:27:06 and Sarah Higgins (Greenwood, Ind.) winning in a time of 2:43:54 coming home victorious in the men’s and women’s races, respectively.

