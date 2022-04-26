Photo of the Day: April 26, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from Centerstone’s seventh annual Reclaiming Lives luncheon. The keynote speaker was Sue Klebold, the mother of Dylan Klebold, one of the two shooters at Columbine High School—a tragedy that saddened and galvanized the nation.

Before publishing her book, A Mother’s Reckoning, Sue spent 15 years after the tragedy excavating every detail of her family life, and trying to understand the crucial intersection between mental health issues and violence.

The Reclaiming Lives Luncheon makes it possible for many in our community to receive the care they need to heal and recover, increases awareness of mental health issues, and offers education about suicide prevention. Learn more here.

