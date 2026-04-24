Photo of the Day: April 24, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Jeff’s Bagel Run just opened in Nolensville, the first in Tennessee. It’s a new spot to grab fresh bagels and coffee, known for its scratch-made bagels. The growing concept is bringing its signature flavors, house-whipped cream cheeses, and craft coffee program to the Nashville area for the first time.

Located at 7344 Nolensville Rd, the new shop offers the community a fresh option for breakfast and coffee breaks, with every bagel mixed, boiled and baked in-house throughout the day.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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