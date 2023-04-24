Photo of the Day: April 24, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Lady A kicked off their REQUEST LINE TOUR with back to back sold out nights at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. The music-filled nights were the band’s longest sets to date, including their greatest hits that have traveled the world, a spontaneous medley of cover songs and intensely personal performances, which earned standing ovations both nights. Woven between those moments, Lady A also played voicemail requests from fans attending that night’s show, which created an entirely unique fan connection.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.