Photo of the Day: April 24, 2022

Today’s photo is of NFL veteran and Super Bowl Champion, Kevin Carter and co-host Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts of the Grand Finale of “Waiting for Wishes” Celebrity Waiters Dinner at the Hilton Nashville Downtown on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The star-studded event benefited The Kevin Carter Foundation and Make-A-Wish® Middle Tennessee. The event series, which concluded with this Grand Finale, has raised $2.5 million to help grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions through Make-A-Wish of Middle Tennessee. Tim McGraw was one of the musical guests for the evening.

The event was one of the most unique celebrity events in the country, considered a “must attend” event for patrons and celebrities alike. Over fifty celebrities joined in to wait tables, sign autographs, pose for photos, and perform at the after-party.

