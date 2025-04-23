Photo of the Day: April 23, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Nashville native Mitchell Tenpenny was presented with new RIAA certification plaques on Saturday night just ahead of his performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as part of Kane Brown’s “High Road Tour.” Mitchell’s debut single “Drunk Me” has now reached four-times platinum and his fan-fueled hit “We Got History” is Platinum.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.