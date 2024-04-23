Photo of the Day: April 23, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: BMI Rooftop on the Row Concert Series, Presented by George Dickel, was held last week, where guests mingled, sipped on some delicious Dickel Bourbon cocktails, and danced to exclusive performances from singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat and Nashville’s own, Ryan Larkins.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.