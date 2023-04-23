Photo of the Day: April 23, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association, helped welcome Country Music trio Chapel Hart to Eagle View Elementary School in Nashville. As the trio walked into Eagle View’s auditorium, the excitement and appreciation from the room was deafening. Students eagerly applauded, waved, and frequently made heart signs with their hands throughout the assembly. Engram led Chapel Hart in a brief Q&A, where they discussed their appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” their songwriting approach, and advice for students to never give up on their dreams. Following the Q&A, Chapel Hart performed “Glory Days,” leading students to sing along throughout the song.

