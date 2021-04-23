Photo of the Day: April 23, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Sugar Drop’s newest creation- the Sugar Drop Dream Shake. There are eight different creative flavors from the Brookie Cookie complete with a chocolate chip cookie and brownie kabob to the Everyday a Party with cake batter ice cream with rainbow sprinkles topped with a funfetti cupcake.

Sugar Drop is located at 574 Franklin Road, Franklin.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.