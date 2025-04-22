Photo of the Day: April 22, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Megan Moroney returned to her homebase of Nashville for a two-night, SOLD-OUT showcase at The Pinnacle.

In a particularly meaningful moment for Moroney, her knockout performances at The Pinnacle took place just before the five-year anniversary of her life-changing move to Nashville from her Georgia hometown. Decked out in custom Bronx and Banco, the Country phenomenon showed just how far she’s come and delivered a hit-packed set flaunting the full scope of her artistry, offering up everything from breathtaking slow-burners like “Tennessee Orange” (her 3X PLATINUM No. 1 breakthrough single) to wildly upbeat anthems like “Am I Okay?” – the newly PLATINUM-certified title track from her highly acclaimed sophomore album.

