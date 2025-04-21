Photo of the Day: April 21, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Brady Seals hosted a heartfelt benefit concert and silent auction, A Nashville Night for Hadley, on April 10 at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville. The event supported 20-month-old Hadley Phillips and her family from Centerville, TN. Hadley was recently diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), a rare and severe bone disorder. All proceeds from the event, along with funds raised through a GoFundMe campaign created by Seals, will go toward covering Hadley’s medical expenses not covered by insurance.

“What an incredible evening! Lots of love and talent at 3rd & Lindsley! All my friends turned out and we raised $25,000 for the Phillips family,” adds Seals.

