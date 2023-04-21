Photo of the Day: April 21, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The hit Nashville residency show, Shiners, is a bonafide MILLION DOLLAR SHOW! On April 15, 2023, the 7 PM show officially took the residency over the $1 MILLION ticket sales mark.

“1,000,000 of anything is a lot, but the fact that we did 1 million in ticket sales so early on in the process of bringing a true Vegas-style residency show to a place where it’s never been done before is validation that the people, the city and the tourists that come to visit are loving Shiners Nashville, and we’re here to stay,” said Chuck Wicks, owner of the Woolworth Theatre and creator of Shiners. “It was nice to be able to look at my cast, crew, and team with proud eyes and give them the credit they truly deserve for making this show a HIT!! With that said, here’s to the next million, and we’ll see you every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday!” The show is held at the Woolworth Theatre complex in downtown Nashville, which also features a chic ultra lounge called The Twisted Wool,serving exotic cocktails and delicious, sweet and savory bites. Tickets and more information is available at www.ShinersNashville.com

