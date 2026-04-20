Photo of the Day: April 20, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the nonprofit institution’s 20 millionth visitor since moving downtown in 2001 with a commemoration in the museum’s Mike Curb Conservatory.

Grammy-winning artist Trisha Yearwood and museum CEO Kyle Young were on hand to mark the milestone, greeting visitors including the Sagi family from Santa Clara, California. One of Yearwood’s early jobs when she moved to Nashville in the 1980s included being a tour guide at the museum. Her employment application is currently on display in the museum galleries.

Celebrated for its broad cultural impact, educational mission and unrivaled collection of historically important artifacts, the nonprofit museum has worked to collect, preserve and interpret the evolving history of country music through exhibits, publications, educational programs and more since 1967. As the world’s largest repository of country music history, the museum teaches its diverse audiences about the enduring beauty and cultural importance of the artform. Today, the museum is among the most-visited history museums in the U.S., welcoming nearly 1.4 million visitors in 2025. Next month will mark the museum’s 25th anniversary downtown.

Attendees to the celebration printed their own keepsake poster from Hatch Show Print — the nearly 150-year-old letterpress print shop owned and operated by the museum.

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