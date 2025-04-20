Photo of the Day: April 20, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Big Machine Music (BMM), a subsidiary of HYBE America, celebrated an incredible achievement when they took home the Publisher of the Year award at the 10th Annual AIMP Nashville Awards. This marks BMM’s second Publisher of the Year win having first won the award at the 6th Annual AIMP Nashville Awards in 2021. In addition, BMM’s own Jessie Jo Dillon was awarded her second AIMP Nashville Songwriter of the Year award, having won her first in 2019, and Benjy Davis was recognized for his role in writing “The Painter” (Cody Johnson) which took home the 2025 Song of the Year award.

“This is an amazing honor, but being part of Nashville’s vibrant, independent publishing community is the reward in itself,” shares Mike Molinar, BMM’s President. “Thank you to our incredible writers and staff. This is a reflection of all of their talent and work.”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.