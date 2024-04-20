Photo of the Day: April 20, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Residents showed up from all over for the second annual Recycling Roundup at Nissan Headquarters on April 6th, organized by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC), a nonprofit organization and Nissan North America. 340 households dropped off over 26,000 pounds of materials.

Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Nissan employees, and other volunteers were present to help unload materials from the vehicles that drove through. Liberty Tire, S3 Recycling Solutions (electronics), Knighthorst (paper shredding), Thriftsmart, Waste Solutions (scrap metal) and Red Knight Distribution (Styrofoam) were all on site to collect materials for recycling. Glass and cardboard collections were provided by WM. The secured pet supplies will benefit Humboldt Animal Shelter and Brownsville Haywood County Animal Shelter.

