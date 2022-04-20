Photo of the Day: April 20, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Henry Horton State Park was constructed in the 1960s on the estate of the former governor of Tennessee, Henry Horton in Chapel Hill. The park is located on the shores of the historic Duck River, one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world. Remnants of a mill and bridge operated and used by the family of Horton’s spouse for over a century may be seen today on the Wilhoite Mill Trail.

