Photo of the Day: April 2, 2024

Photo of the day:The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) hosted a soiree at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville with Big Machine Label Group to celebrate BRETT YOUNG whose No. 1 hit “In Case You Didn’t Know” (BMLG Records, now Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment) is officially certified Diamond. The milestone marks 10 million certified units in the U.S. and only the ninth Country single to earn the prestigious honor in RIAA history. He has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style.

