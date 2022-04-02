Photo of the Day: April 2, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: After being named the best high school television program in Tennessee two weeks ago, Brentwood High TV & Film won that distinction in Kentucky as well on Friday. For the fourth straight year, Brentwood High TV & Film was honored as the best television program in Kentucky at the WKU Mark of Excellence Awards.

“Obviously, I’m very, very proud of these – and all – my students,” said BHS TV & Film teacher Ronnie Adcock. “I love this time of year because students are rewarded for their hard work. It’s also nice to go out on a high note.”

Adcock is retiring at the end of the school year.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.