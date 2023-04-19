Photo of the Day: April 19, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Skylight Bar is now open at The Factory in Franklin.Two of the establishment’s signature cocktails also pay tribute to the property’s industrial past, including Quittin’ Thyme, made with gin and thyme-infused honey, and The Potbelly, composed of a rye and Scotch base with an infused demerara syrup.

Recent changes at The Factory allow guests to enjoy beverages purchased from any restaurant tenant, including The Skylight, in all of the property’s common areas.

