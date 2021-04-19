Photo of the Day: April 19, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the newly opened Hattie Jane’s Creamery in Franklin. The ice cream shop opened on April 9 at 3078 Maddux Way, next to Herban Market. This is the first Hattie Jane’s Creamery to open in Williamson County.

Hattie Jane’s Creamery is a small-batch scoop and coffee shop. Its menu consists of creative ice creams that rotate seasonally, plus a handful of staple flavors, milkshakes, baked goods and specialty coffee beverages.

