Photo of the Day: April 18, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of NAWIC

Photo of the day:On Saturday, April 5, approximately 50 volunteers including NAWIC members and their families, Girl Scouts, members from sister NAWIC chapters across Tennessee, graduates of the TC2 pre-apprenticeship program’s women’s class (affiliated with the new Nissan Stadium project), and Turner Construction women’s employee resource group gathered at the Lowes in Cool Springs to build beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nashville.

 

