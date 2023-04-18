Photo of the Day: April 18, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Luke Combs broke Nissan Stadium’s two-day and single- day concert attendance records this past weekend in Nashville with over 95,000. The two-day record comes as Combs added an unprecedented surprise second show on Friday, announced only one week prior. In recent years, Titans stadium has been home to such acts as Beyoncé, Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift to name a few.

Reflecting on the shows, Combs shares, “Music City…Man, when I moved here, I just wanted an opportunity to be around music in any capacity, so I never could have dreamed of a weekend like this, especially with a last-minute notice of the Friday show to the fans but they showed up…just like they always do. Nashville, thank you. I’m glad to call this home.”

