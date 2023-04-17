Photo of the Day: April 17, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Trisha Yearwood took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum this week at its annual members-only concert, The Big Gig, celebrating the music that inspires us and the members who sustain us. Yearwood performed hits including “She’s in Love with the Boy” and “Walkaway Joe” for museum members in the museum’s CMA Theater. She closed the night with a moving rendition of “Over the Rainbow.”

Prior to Yearwood’s performance, student artist Mattie Lyn Smith and the Nashville School of the Arts Stage Band performed “Evergreen,” a song that Smith co-wrote with her classmate, Lola Bobeck, as part of the museum’s flagship educational program, Words & Music®. Smith is a 12th-grader from Nashville School of the Arts and was accompanied on stage by fellow NSA students and Words & Music participants Haydn Casler, Sam Grando, Gabe Grizzard and Eddy Hay.

Since summer 2022, Yearwood has steered the museum’s membership campaign with the goal of rebuilding the number of memberships to pre-pandemic levels.

