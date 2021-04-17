Photo of the Day: April 17, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Duck Donuts in Brentwood. The locally owned franchise opens to the public today, Saturday, April 17 at 101 Creekside Crossing, Suite 1000 in Brentwood’s Marketplace at Maryland Farms shopping center.

The first customer in line on Saturday, April 17 will receive a dozen free donuts each month for a year and the 100th customer gets a free dozen!

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.