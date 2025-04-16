Photo of the Day: April 16, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The inaugural Juice Box Jam, a collaborative effort between Family Alliance in Music (FAM) and Whiskey Jam, drew a crowd of over 1,000 attendees to SkyDeck on Broadway on April 6, 2025, for a high-energy, family-friendly celebration of live music. This groundbreaking event marked the first-ever family-focused edition of the iconic Whiskey Jam series.

Founded in 2011, Whiskey Jam has become a cornerstone of Nashville’s music culture, renowned for hosting weekly showcases that spotlight both rising talent and established artists. Traditionally an adult-centered nightlife staple, Juice Box Jam reimagined the experience for families, making it accessible, inclusive, and fun for all ages.

The lineup featured high-energy sets from Mickey Guyton, Charlie Worsham, Runaway June, LANCO, Daniel Tashian, Ryan Griffin, Alex Hall, Jaden Michaels, and Thelma & James. The event was hosted by Whiskey Jam founder Ward Guenther and SiriusXM host Ania Hammer, who guided the crowd through an afternoon filled with incredible performances and interactive family fun.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.