Photo of the Day: April 16, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: There’s no crying in baseball!” With baseball and softball seasons kicking off this month, these newborns from Williamson Medical Center’s nursery are in a league of their own and ready to hit one out of the park. Many thanks to Bizzy Bee Crochet for hand-crafting these sporty outfits and helping celebrate the start of baseball season.

