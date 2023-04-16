Photo of the Day: April 16, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
Breland -Keith Urban
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 04: (L-R) BRELAND and Keith Urban perform onstage for "BRELAND & Friends" benefit for Oasis Center presented by Amazon Music at Ryman Auditorium on April 04, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for "BRELAND & Friends" )

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: BRELAND lit up the stage during the second annual “BRELAND & Friends” at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 4, performing alongside famous friends including Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Danielle Bradbery, Ingrid Andress, K. Michelle, Lecrae, Nate Smith, Temecula Road, Tenille Townes, Tyler Hubbard, X Ambassadors, Sam Hunt and Keith Urban.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

More Photos of the Day

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here