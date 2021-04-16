Photo of the Day: April 16, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the newly opened Twelve Thirty Club in downtown Nashville’s Fifth + Broadway.

The Twelve Thirty Club is a three-story experience headlined by food and music and the first floor opened this week.

The first floor is described as the first act, a place to let loose, share a cocktail, and a place for to-die-for eats. Learn more here.

