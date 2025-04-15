Photo of the Day: April 15, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Studio Tenn celebrated 15 seasons of world-class theatre with a star-studded One Night Only (ONO) – the theatre company’s largest annual fundraiser and one of Franklin’s premier events – on April 5, 2025.

To celebrate this milestone and Studio Tenn’s continued dedication to bringing professional theatre to Williamson County and beyond, beloved actors who have played a role in Studio Tenn’s history will take the stage for special performances. Adding to the excitement, Broadway star Jessie Mueller – a Tony Award winner and four-time nominee – will delivered a show-stopping performance. Known for her acclaimed roles in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and “Waitress,” Mueller’s appearance makes this an unforgettable evening of theatre.

