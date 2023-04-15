Photo of the Day: April 15, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Smith Park is hosting a work day on Saturday, May 13th, from 9 am to 11 am. They are looking to complete a half mile of the trail of Mountain Bike Trail.

They ask for two hours if you are interested in volunteering, but if you can only help for 30 minutes, that would also be great. Please share this information if you know anyone who would like to participate. If you have work gloves, that would be great to bring, and also, if you have any Loppers, that would help. Families are welcome.

Sign up here.

