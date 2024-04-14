Photo of the Day: April 14, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: CMT and management services company mtheory announced the six candidates selected to participate in its Equal Access Development Program, an intensive artist and management training initiative designed to support underrepresented voices in country music. The year-long program offers rising artists and management professionals with funding, training and unprecedented access to industry leaders, helping to ensure a multi-faceted pipeline of diverse, creative talent in country music.

The newest cohort will make their debut on the red carpet at this year’s CMT Music Awards this Sunday, April 7th in Austin, TX. The six participants chosen for this year’s Equal Access program include:

Artists:

Carmen Dianne

Chris Housman

Julie Williams

Management professionals:

Brittney Boston

Justin Tomlinson

Becky Parsons

Launched in April 2022, Equal Access is one of the first collaborative efforts to address inequities in country music – both on and off the stage – by creating opportunities for commercial success. Spearheaded by an all-female team, including mtheory’s Cameo Carlson, Tiffany Provenzano and Chantrel Reynolds alongside CMT’s Leslie Fram, the program aims to proactively addressthe continued disparity of underserved groups in country music.

