Photo of the Day: April 14, 2021

Today’s photo is of Fannie Mae Dees Park (popularly known as “Dragon Park”) in Nashville. The park got its name from the large mosaic serpent sculpture that slithers through the landscape. The park takes its official name from the local civic leader Fannie Mae Dees, and was created in 1978.

“Dragon Park” is located at 2400 Blakemore Ave, Nashville, TN 37212

