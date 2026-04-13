Photo of the Day: April 13, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The nonprofit organization Hope On The Inside (HOTI) hosted Hope on the Inside Presents: Ladies and Gentlemen fundraiser. The night was capped with an intimate writers’ round featuring songwriters Kix Brooks, Bob DiPiero, Vince Gill, and Tim Nichols. Each shared rarely-heard stories, connected through moments of laughter, and took turns performing some of country music’s biggest hits, including “Red Dirt Road” recorded by Brooks & Dunn, “American Made” recorded by The Oak Ridge Boys, “One More Last Chance” recorded by Vince Gill, and “I Never Lie” recorded by Zach Top.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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